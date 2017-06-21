The secret society is supposedly home to some of the richest and most famous people in the world. As a result, there are many who believe that the Illuminati inevitably controls everything. But is there any truth to this claim?
Home Unexplained Does The Illuminati Really Control Everything?
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Trump Reveals Plans To Ban Immigrants From Accessing Welfare Within Five...
Daily Mail -
President Donald Trump has said he will pursue legislation that would bar immigrants from being eligible for welfare for at least five years. At a rally...