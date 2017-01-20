Donald Trump Will Sign Executive Orders As Soon As He Enters The White House Today

Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House on Friday to take the opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the US-Mexican border and roll back outgoing President Barack Obama’s policies.

Trump arrived in Washington on a military plane with his family a day before he will be sworn in during a ceremony at the US Capitol.

Aides said Trump would not wait to wield one of the most powerful tools of his office, the presidential pen, to sign several executive actions that can be implemented without the input of Congress.

‘He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you’re going to see that in the days and weeks to come,’ Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said on Thursday, telling reporters to expect activity on Friday, during the weekend and early next week.

Trump plans to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia on Saturday.

He has harshly criticized the agency and its outgoing chief, first questioning the CIA’s conclusion that Russia was involved in cyber hacking during the US election campaign, before later accepting the verdict.

Trump also likened US intelligence agencies to Nazi Germany.

Trump’s advisers vetted more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider signing on health care, climate policy, immigration, energy and numerous other issues.

It was not clear, however, how many orders he would initially approve, according to a member of the Trump transition team who was not authorized to talk to the press.

