Drunken Man Brutally Beats Female Security Guard In Brazil

Luiz Felipe Neder, 34, was caught on video beating a security guard after he allegedly beat up his wife and two other people before the security guard intervened. The incident occurred at a club in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, on Saturday.

According to the security guard, Edvania Nayara, Neder and his wife were fighting in a car as they passed by. Neder’s wife jumped out of the vehicle and started screaming at him. He stopped the car and slapped her. She took the keys from his car, threw them, and then ran away.

Nayara told him she was going to call the police and he said he wanted to take his wife home. Nayara told him that did not give him the right to hit a woman and then Neder started attacking her.

According to one of the club’s officials, who declined to be identified, there was a birthday celebration at the club and Felipe and his wife were invited.

Police said Neder was drunk during the incident.