Dylann Roof Video Confession To Charleston Murders

Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Let’s Press “Pause”: Mannequin Challenge At CERN
Let's press "pause": the 2016 winter shutdown at CERN has started. #MannequinChallenge