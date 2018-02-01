Eagles’ Torrey Smith Says He Would Refuse White House Invite If Philly Wins Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, has announced that he would refuse an invitation to visit President Trump’s White House if his team were to win Super Bowl LII.

Smith, a constant critic of the president, revealed his decision in a Wednesday press conference.

Torrey Smith says he won’t go to the White House, if #Eagles win the #SuperBowl. “People call it an anthem protest, it’s not an anthem protest. It’s a protest during the anthem. When my father dies, he’ll be buried with a flag draped over his casket after serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/4TdU9qEzve — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) January 31, 2018

The player also tried to spin the NFL anthem protests as not being about the anthem. “People call it an anthem protest, it’s not an anthem protest. It’s a protest during the anthem,” he insisted.

“I understand why people are mad, or may be offended when someone takes a knee.,” Smith added.

Though, while admitting that he can, “understand why some people are offended by it.” Smith still feels the players should continue to protest.

“I’m not saying we’re right about everything,” Smith proclaimed, “but we’re willing to figure out what is right. We’re willing to work with people to find the best way to move forward, because there are problems and we’re not shy about speaking up about them.”

The 2011 58th overall draft pick who signed with the Eagles in 2017, has been vocal about the president. Last year, for instance, he tweeted out that President Trump was “the most divisive person in this entire country.” In another tweet, Smith exclaimed, “Patriotism goes beyond a flag and an anthem.” He later deleted those tweets.

Smith joined teammate and defensive lineman, Chris Long, in saying that if they happen to win the Feb. 4 Super Bowl, they will refuse the traditional champion team’s visit to the White House.