Eclipse 2017: Through The Eyes Of NASA

During the eclipse, 14 states across the U.S. were in the path of totality and experienced more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day – with a partial eclipse viewable all across North America.

The broadcast – Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA – covered locations along the path of totality, from Oregon to South Carolina including public reactions from all ages.

The eclipse’s long path over land provided a unique opportunity to study the Sun, Earth, Moon and their interaction.