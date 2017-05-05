Family Thrown Off Delta Flight Threatened With Jail And Having Children Taken Away

A Southern California family was kicked off an overbooked Delta airplane because they refused to give up their young son’s seat.

The Schear family of Huntington Beach was flying from Hawaii to Los Angeles last week when airline staff asked them to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son and to carry him on their laps for the duration of the flight.

They tried to refuse and argued with airline staff, but say they were threatened with being sent to jail and having their kids taken away.

“You have to give up the seat or you’re going to jail, your wife is going to jail and they’ll take your kids from you,” Brian Schear recalled the airline staff telling him.

Despite feeling they were in the right, that threat was terrifying, said Brian’s wife, Brittany Schear.

“As a mother, you have a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – it doesn’t matter whether that’s true or false. It put fear in me,” she said.

The Schear family says the airline reached out to them earlier Wednesday to find out more information after they posted their encounter on Facebook and YouTube and began talking to Eyewitness News.

Delta released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”