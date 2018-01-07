FBI Thwarts Christmas Terror Attack From ISIS Sympathizer

The FBI stopped a man who was posting and liking “pro-ISIS” content on Facebook from committing a terrorist attack in San Francisco on Christmas, ABC News 7 reports.

Everitt Aaron Jameson was the man arrested earlier this week after the FBI investigation. FBI documents reveal Jameson believed “Christmas was the perfect day” for a terror attack, and that he was “ready to die.”

The documents claim that Jameson is a former Marine with “sharpshooter” qualification. When Jameson was arrested, several firearms were found in his Modesto home along with fireworks.

Jameson was reportedly inspired by other terror attacks, such as the New York vehicle ramming terror attack on Oct. 31, and the 2015 shooting in San Bernadino.

FBI documents further reveal that Jameson was seemingly committed to an Islamist ideology, declaring in a handwritten letter that “There are no innocent Kuffar… These acts will continue until the Lions of Islam overtake you.”

What agents recovered at suspect’s home – letter, last will & testament, firearms and rounds pic.twitter.com/NbmcUgHDfW — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 22, 2017

“Kuffar” is a derogatory Arabic word referring to non-Muslims.

Jameson also signed the letter “Abdallah abu Everitt ibn Gordon al-Amriki,” an Arabicized version of his name.

