Feinstein-Schiff: The Russians are at it again

WASHINGTON – California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff demanded the chief executive officers of both Facebook and Twitter investigate the “Release the Memo” campaign to see if Russian bots were active in the campaign to release a classified communication that threatens to blow the Kremlin collusion narrative out of the water.

“If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors,” said the joint letter to Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter.

Instantly, Twitter released a statement on its own platform that said: “Twitter is committed to addressing malicious activity on our platform, and we take any assertions of such activity very seriously. We look forward to working closely with Senator Feinstein and Congressman Schiff to address their questions.”

The “Release the Memo” campaign has been directed at efforts by Republicans in the House to release a memo that has been characterized as “explosive,” “shocking,” “troubling” and “alarming” by members of the House who have seen it.

Some 200 House members have now reportedly read it and there are efforts to release it publicly as early as next week, with the approval of President Trump.

There are strong suggestions that this memo would turn Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether President Trump or his team colluded with Russia upside down – possibly even forcing its shutdown.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., says the memo should be made public and that “the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice.” Others expressed similar sentiments.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, says, “It is so alarming the American people have to see this.”

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., compared what he saw in the memo to what he would expect from the Soviet KGB.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said, “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., tweeted: “Releasing this classified info doesn’t compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds’ reliance on bad sources & methods.”

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., tweeted that memo “raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation” and that “the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible” because it “is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth.”

With all this disclosure, we’re sure to get more. So, why not just release it? Republicans are in the majority in the House. House Speaker Paul Ryan can get this done. But he has not.

In any interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Rep, Gaetz went further. In answer to a question about whether Mueller “should disband” his probe, he responded: “Absolutely. This was a lie – built on corruption – built on a sham. The entire investigation is a fiction – is a fallacy. And when the American people see how this began – when the American people see how different people interacted with one another – how organizations were infected and infiltrated and subjected to tremendous bias of individuals – and how that really played out, I think that every American will understand how absolutely ludicrous it is that we continue to allow the Mueller probe to go forward.” He added, “It needs to end because the entire basis is a lie.”

Now Feinstein and Schiff must believe momentum has shifted toward the inevitability of release. Thus, they are turning to the titans of social media to reverse the tide. Having failed to produce a scintilla of evidence to support the theory of Russian-Trump collusion, they are now suggesting Moscow is behind the successful campaign by millions of Americans to release a document that may prove the real collusion was against Trump – by members of the U.S. government to elect Hillary Clinton and, failing that, discredit or impeach Trump.