First Male Larry Nassar Victim Files Suit

Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom after being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham to 40 to 125 years in prison for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.

Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.

The first male Larry Nassar victim came forward Tuesday and said he hopes the disgraced doctor “rots in hell” during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

Robert Moore, 18, a gymnast and current University of Michigan freshman, in a “Today” interview, spoke out about Nassar sexually abusing him. Moore is the first male victim to come forward, detailing abuse when he was 16 years old from family friend Nassar. The gymnast filed a federal lawsuit Monday after his older sister Kamerin Moore, another Nassar victim, gave an impact statement during the disgraced doctor’s trial in January.

“I wasn’t a dumb kid; I knew what medical practices were, and that one was out of the ordinary,” Moore said. “Coming out of the treatment I felt very uncomfortable,” the victim added. Moore claimed Nassar treated him for a shoulder injury but ended up giving him acupuncture on his pubic area and partially exposed his genitals. Nassar also allegedly asked a woman in the room if she ever saw male genitals, TIME reported.

Moore claimed he did not start questioning if the practices were legitimate until the allegations against Nassar began surfacing. “It was just very shocking,” Moore recalled after being unable to find any practices that would justify Nassar’s treatment.

“I hope he rots in hell.” Jacob Moore, first male Nassar victim, speaks out and files suit against disgraced doctor pic.twitter.com/QvLXQxE2pN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 6, 2018

Moore said he wants to inspire others to come forward and stop the stigma that men cannot get sexually abused and hopes there are no more victims, he said.

Nassar has more than 230 victims and is currently serving life in prison.