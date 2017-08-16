Florida Deputy Crashes Into Smart Car While Going 104 MPH

Dashcam video shows the moment a speeding sheriff’s deputy smashed into a Smart Car while going 104 mph on a Florida highway.

Palm Beach County Deputy Brandon Hegele slammed into the back of 60-year-old Harry Deshommes in May 2016, 2017.

Deshommes suffered traumatic brain injury, a broken left arm, back, ribs and pelvis and had to have his spleen removed.

Hegele’s trial on a charge of reckless driving is scheduled to start on Aug. 28. This is the sixth on-duty collision the officer has been involved in.