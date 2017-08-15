Friendly Muslim Urinates On Synagogue In Philly

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of a man who urinated on a synagogue in Northeast Philadelphia’s Somerton section.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:30 AM on August 13th at the front entrance of Congregation Beth Solomon, which is located on the 100 block of Tomlinson Road.

The man approached the front doors, pointed his middle finger in the direction of the security camera, and then urinated on the walls and sidewalk of the synagogue before he jumped into the passenger seat of a white four door sedan and made a getaway.

Please call (215) 686-8477 if you have any information about this incident.