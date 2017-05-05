German Tourist Viciously Beaten And Sexually Assaulted In Harlem

A woman visiting New York City from Germany was the victim of a vicious beating and sexual assault in Harlem. The 31-year-old woman was attacked while returning to her Airbnb rental.

According to the New York City Police Department the woman was walking westbound along West 146th Street at about 2:50 a.m. on Thursday when a man grabbed her purse. The suspect then struck the woman repeatedly in the face before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police are also trying to determine if this is the same man wanted for another violent robbery on April 24 at W. 145 St. and St. Nicolas Ave.

In that case the thug approached the woman from behind, simulated holding a gun and grabbed her handbag. He then struck the victim multiple times in the face, pulled her pants and touched her groin area.

Please call (212) 860-6511 if you have any information about this incident.