Gun Shop Owner Shoots Through Counter Killing Armed Robber

By
Dark Horse News
-

Surveillance video show the moment a gun shop owner shoots and kills an armed robber. The owner of ‘Dixie Gun and Pawn’ in Georgia was preparing to open the store when two men wearing masks and guns entered. The owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting one of the gunmen. The second suspect ran off after his buddy was shot dead.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here