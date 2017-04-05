Hate Crime Leaves White Man Bloodied At Gas Station In Central Virginia

A black woman “sick of fancy white people” took a hammer to a white man’s face, car and boat on Saturday at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Central Virginia. The attacker even spit in his wife’s face while yelling racial slurs at her.

The victim, only identified as “Bob,” was pumping gas when Angela M. Jones, 26, of Newark, New Jersey pulled her car up, blocked him in and proceeded to yell at him, referencing his “fancy boat” and saying that she was “sick of fancy white people.”

The incident happened at a Carmel Church Exxon gas station off I-95, according to Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa.

Bob and his wife were driving a Porsche and hauling a boat on their way back home from Florida to Massachusetts when they stopped to get gas.

Bob said while he was pumping gas, a woman started screaming at him.

“This lady was a couple pumps over and talking to me and yelling at somebody about having a message for her. I had no idea what she was talking about,” Bob said. “I was coming around the side of the car and next thing I know a car blocks me in. She comes out of her car gets in my face and yelling at me about some sort of message I got for her.”

He said he attempted to ignore her, but she eventually threatened to put a hole in his “fancy boat.”

That’s when, Bob said, the woman grabbed a hammer.

“She actually took a hammer and she hit his vehicle and the boat,” Sheriff Lippa said. “She actually clawed him. He took her down to the ground to prevent her from doing any more damage.”

“I let her go and she grabbed the hammer again and hit the boat again,” Bob said. “[The hammer] broke. That’s when she figured out she better get out of there because she didn’t have a weapon anymore.”

While Bob and the woman were struggling with each other, a witness snapped a photo of the woman’s vehicle.

Investigators used that photo to identify the woman as Angela M. Jones.

Bob’s wife, who was in the gas station bathroom during the attack, returned to find her bloodied husband.

“There were some racial slurs directed at her, at which time the accused spit in her face,” Sheriff Lippa said. “According to the victim, there were racial slurs that were yelled at her before she spit at her and that’s what we’re looking into as far as it being a hate crime.”

“I have no idea why she started going after us, but I guess she thought we were some rich people,” Bob said.

New Jersey State Police were contacted in an effort to find Jones.

Jones is wanted in Caroline County on charges of malicious wounding, assault, and destruction of property.