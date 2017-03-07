Hillary Clinton Campaign Staffers Driving Anti-Trump ‘Women’s March’ Organization

Six former Hillary Clinton campaign operatives are playing key roles for one the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump organizations.

The Women’s March on Washington originated as an inauguration weekend protest against the Trump administration. Since then, however, Women’s March has continued organizing against President Trump, mobilizing opposition against his cabinet nominees and executive orders on immigration.

Women’s March, which did not return The Daily Caller’s request for comment by press time, is also driving a nationwide women’s strike Wednesday in support of leftist policy goals like increasing the minimum wage and giving legal protections to illegal immigrants, according to the group’s website.

The group is open about its collaboration with other anti-Trump organizations like Indivisible, which has organized protests at Republican town halls around the country.

Research by The Daily Caller reveals a half-dozen former Clinton campaign operatives helping guide Women’s March in its anti-Trump agenda.

Three of the five “strategic advisors” listed on the organization’s website are former Clinton campaign operatives.

Strategic advisor De’Ara Balenger previously worked as the Clinton campaign’s director of engagement. Politico reported in September that Balenger reported “directly” to Clinton confidante Huma Abedin.

Another Women’s March advisor, Meredith Shepherd, was a member of the Clinton campaign’s National Finance Committee and raised at least $100,000 for Clinton’s unsuccessful election efforts. Shepherd was also listed as a point of contact for Clinton campaign events. FEC filings filed by the Clinton campaign show disbursements paid to Shepherd.

A third advisor, Sarah Sophie Flicker, is an activist who “worked extensively with the Clinton campaign,” Vogue reported in January.

Mariam Ehrari, one of two listed “campaign ops” staffers, previously worked for the Clinton campaign, according to her Linkedin and the Clinton campaign’s FEC filings.

Caitlin Ryan, who sits on the Women’s March national committee and heads up volunteer coordination, worked as deputy operations director for the Clinton campaign in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to the Women’s March website.

Hannah Rosenzweig, one of Women’s March’s communications staffers, served as Hillary Clinton’s personal videographer on her 2008 campaign and worked with Filmmakers for Hillary — a pro-Clinton organization independent from the campaign — in 2016.

The co-founder of Filmmakers for Hillary, Tanya Selvaratnam, wrote in a July blog post that Rosenzweig was “making ads” for the 2016 Clinton campaign.

