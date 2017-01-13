Hit-And-Run In Miami Caught On Video

By
Dark Horse News
-

Miami Beach Police are looking for the 2013 black or blue Chevrolet Camaro that smashed into Bostonian Abhishek Tulsyan at the corner of Collins Avenue and 9th Street on Dec. 24. Please call (305) 673-7900 if you have any information about this incident.

