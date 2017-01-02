HIV Infected Armed Robber Holds Up Cash Express To Get Money For Pills

Clarksville, TN – On December 28th, 2016 at approximately 4:50pm at Cash Express at 1671-2 Fort Campbell Boulevard, the male in the video entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. He told the clerk it was a robbery and that he had HIV and needed money for pills.

The suspect also raised his shirt to display a black handgun in his waistband.

The clerk gave him money from the money drawer; he took it, and then fled the scene.

It is unknown if the suspect left in a vehicle or continued on foot.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656 Ext 5389, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477). You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.