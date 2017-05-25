HIV-Positive Man Gets Taken Down For Spitting In Officers Face

A Harrisburg man was arrested and faces multiple charges after Middletown police say he caused a disturbance in the area of the 900 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Michael Christopher Morton, 29, spit in the eyes and face of a Middletown police officer, according to arrest papers. Morton is facing five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment.

It took two borough police officers and two State Police troopers — one who was off-duty — to subdue Morton, according to interim Middletown Police Chief George Mouchette. Morton was living in Bethesda Mission, according to arrest papers.

Morton told police he had taken a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, and said he was HIV-positive. He was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Morton is in Dauphin County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.