Hold on! Trump makes big change for ‘Fake News Awards’

WASHINGTON – Despite days of anticipation, President Trump has decided to postpone his “Fake News Awards,” making people wait more than another week to find out who he thinks is the most corrupt and biased in today’s news media.

Trump tweeted the change in schedule Sunday afternoon, saying: “The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

Now, don’t expect Jim Acosta or Rachel Maddow to be strolling down a red carpet or arriving at the White House in limousines in hopeful anticipation of accepting the dishonor.

In fact, several late-night comedy hosts are actually campaigning for the public disgrace that presumably will bring higher ratings.

Stephen Colbert has purchased a billboard in Times Square to capitalize on the unique event by a president.

“Personally, I’m excited for the Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the year,” he said. “Because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar. And I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed.”

It all began when President Trump tweeted Tuesday: “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all took time on their shows Wednesday to mull over their chances of receiving one of the awards – or as Colbert referred to them, “the Fakies.”

Noah tried to upstage Colbert by not purchasing a Times Square billboard but also a full-page ad in the New York Times promoting “The Daily Show” as “political propaganda disguised as entertainment” and “monotonous … liberal dogma.”

“After provoking North Korea and then insulting Palestine, the president turned to America’s greatest foe: the fake-news media,” Noah said of Trump’s announcement. “So that was Donald Trump’s day on Twitter. The bad news is he’s itching to start a nuclear war. The good news is, despite his threats to Korea, at least he thinks we’re going to make it until Monday.”

Kimmel, more circumspect, expressed doubt that anyone in the media would actually receive an award.

“The President of the United States is starting his own awards show – the Stupid People’s Choice Awards are what they’re calling it,” Kimmel said. “This is a real dilemma for the president because, on one hand, he loves awards and trophies. But will he be physically able to give a trophy to someone other than himself? I don’t think so.”

But Trump supporters are jubilantly awaiting the announcements.

Cheri Angel responded: “I can hardly wait. … Thank you for exposing them for the frauds they are!!!”

One big question facing the media is: Will they go live?

Last November, President Trump first floated the idea of awarding a “fake news trophy” to media outlets to mark their “distorted” coverage of his presidency.

“We should have a contest as to which of the networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me),” he tweeted.

Trump offered a back-handed congratulations to the newly named publisher of the New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, earlier Tuesday, reigniting his public feud with the newspaper he gave an exclusive interview to the week prior.

“The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, ‘to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved,’” Trump tweeted.

President Trump has frequently singled out the Times, the Washington Post, CNN and other outlets for criticism of their reporting on the White House.