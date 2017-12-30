Horrific Photos Of Men Hanging From Bridges Demonstrate Spiraling Cartel Violence In Popular Mexican Tourist Spots Where American Tourist Was Shot Dead Friday

Disturbing photos show bodies hanging from bridges in the popular Mexican tourist hub of Baja California Sur on December 20 – marking the spread of inter-cartel violence.

The bodies of six men hung alongside banners called narcomantas for the first time in the northwestern Mexican state – where violence between different drug cartels has grown deadly in the past three years.

And on Friday an American citizen was gunned down in the Pacific resort town of Zihuatanejo, according to authorities, demonstrating the vast range of violence across the country as drug wars wage on.

Guerrero state’s security coordinating group said in a statement the American tourist identified only by the first name Douglas was shot three times. No hometown or further details of the killing were provided.

Gang violence has increased in the country over the past decade, and has started seeping into tourist states that previously didn’t see the deadly behavior.

The increase prompted the US State Department to issue a travel warning for Baja California Sur towards the end of August. Also on the warning was Quintana Roo – home to tourist-laden Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Most of Mexico has been listed as dangerous for tourist travel for many years – but the August notice was the first time those two states were included. At the time of the notice Mexican officials said there were areas of concern but believed the timing was related to political maneuvers in Washington.

The December 20 photos of men hanging from bridges show the true horror of the drug wars overtaking the countries.

Between hours of 4.30 and 6am the bodies of six men were found hung on three different bridges in the state of Baja California Sur, according to

They hung alongside banners known as narcomantes, according to My San Antonio, which were attributed to the Guzmanes y Tegoripenos gang.

‘This is what will happen to anyone who does not fall into line with us,’ one of the banners read.

‘It has been made more clear that we hold all the power and that Baja north and south are ours.’

