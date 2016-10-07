Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge your friends and family to see how you stack up to the competition.
Who was the second president of the United States?
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Who was "First in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen?"
How long did the American Civil War last?
What was Ellis Island used for between 1892 and 1954?
Who said "Give me liberty, or give me death?"
The original thirteen colonies claimed their independence from what country on July 4, 1776?
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by Lincoln stated that:
What year did the American Civil War start?
What year did the Vietnam War start?
Who was the "Father of the Constitution?"
What city was President John F. Kennedy assassinated in?
The purpose of the authors of "The Federalists" papers was to:
Harriet Tubman was a prominent abolitionist and instrumental figure in establishing:
Who said, "I regret that I have only one life to give for my country?"
Who was the president when the U.S. purchased the Panama Canal?
What is the name commonly used to refer to the operation in which Allied Forces landed in Normandy in June of 1944?
Who was the leading advocate for the U.S. entry into the League of Nations?
Who said, "Speak softly but carry a big stick"?
The Battle of the Bulge occurred during which war?
How many states are there in the Union?
