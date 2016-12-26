Idiot Demands Armed Robbery Be Streamed Live On Facebook

An armed robbery on Staten Island was streamed live on Facebook because the suspect wanted to be seen on camera during the crime.

Abdul “AK” Aziz usually has fun with his customers at his Jersey Street deli on Staten Island, but when 30-year-old Rasheem Harrison walked in Wednesday morning and pulled out a huge knife, the fun stopped.

“He could do something dangerous so I was nervous. At the same time, I was in fear for my life,” Aziz said.

Aziz is a local celebrity of sorts known as AK A Isaac on Facebook with thousands of followers. He often posts live videos from his phone, and Harrison, who’s been in the store before, made a bizarre demand.

“He threatened that he was going to kill me if I didn’t put him on Facebook,” Aziz said.

So Aziz streamed the armed robbery as it was happening using Facebook Live. Harrison ranted about wanting to find someone, grabbed an ice cream cone and refused to pay for it.