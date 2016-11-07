Ill-Tempered Turkeys Terrorize People In California: 911 Calls

By
Dark Horse News
-

Terrorized callers to 911 dispatchers in Davis clearly aren’t having much fun as they seek advice to avoid being accosted by scowling wild turkeys marauding in the downtown area. A woman in June called about a turkey surrounding her car, while others called in October about turkeys on the attack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY