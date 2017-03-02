Inmate Tries To Choke Out Detention Center Deputy With Towel

Surveillance videos inside the Falkenburg Road Jail show 22-year-old inmate Kindre Zachary trying to choke out Detention Deputy D. Hernandez as he was standing near a counter.

Over 70 other inmates were in the room when the attack occurred. Hernandez managed to escape, and other inmates helped him take Zachary down and hold him as other deputies arrived.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez suffered a twisted ankle, bruised knee, and neck abrasions. Deputies commended the inmates who came to Hernandez’s rescue.

“Due to the overall professionalism and respect that detention deputies display towards the inmates on a daily basis, the inmates came to the deputy’s aid preventing the deputy from being seriously injured,” HCSO said in a statement.

Zachary was reportedly transferred to an isolation cell after the incident. He was originally in jail on a burglary charge.