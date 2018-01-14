Iranian Officials Blast Trump Over Threat To Pull Out From Nuclear Deal

Iranian officials blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for threatening to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal if the terms of the agreement aren’t up for discussion.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it would not accept any renegotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the 2015 nuclear deal, and promised a response to new U.S. sanctions.

According to the Iranian regime, the new sanctions against 14 Iranian entities come as a result of Trump’s failures to end the nuclear deal, which was signed multilaterally among Iran, members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany and the European Union.

“While Trump is forced to carry out the binding measures included in the JCPOA, he is continuing his past years approach, and in order to show his hostility towards the great Iranian nation, he has put some Iranian and non-Iranian individuals on the sanctions list out of desperation under illegal, worn-out, and ridiculous pretexts so as to make up for at least part of his failures,” the statement reads.

This latest statement is a response to Trump’s move Friday to sign a waiver extending the deal for another 90 days, which he referred to as a “last chance” to fix “disastrous flaws” in the agreement. Without a fix, Trump has threatened to withdraw. Specifically, Trump has called for a removal of “sunset clauses” in the deal, which allow Iran to slowly restart nuclear efforts throughout the next decade.

For Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trump’s actions are an attempt to unilaterally destroy a multilateral deal, a move Zarif believes is not allowable under international law.

“Trump’s policy & today’s announcement amount to desperate attempts to undermine a solid multilateral agreement, maliciously violating its paras 26, 28 & 29,” Zarif said Friday on Twitter. “JCPOA is not renegotiable: rather than repeating tired rhetoric, US must bring itself into full compliance -just like Iran.”

