Iraq Vet Stops Traffic To Honor Fallen WWII Vet, And The Photo Will Restore Your Faith In America

A photo of a semi truck driver pulled over on I-70 has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook on Friday.

The photo was taken by Kristen Collins, the granddaughter of US Navy Veteran who served in World War II. Collins was on her way to lay her fallen grandfather to rest at the Jefferson Barracks when she noticed the driver of a semi truck, who had pulled to the side of the road to deliver a final salute to the solider.

“While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded,” Collins posted to her Facebook. “Thank you for showing such great honor – I found and got to personally thank this man!!”

The driver turned out to be Bradley Faulkner, a nine year Army veteran who served in Iraq. The photo of him received hundreds of shares within hours and even made its way back to Faulkner’s wife at home.

After the photo started picking up steam online, Collins drove to the Faulkner’s house to personally thank Bradley for paying his respects to her grandfather. “It’s just such an honor to be able to meet the person that made such an impact on us for a moment in time,” she said.

Collins’ grandfather, Fred Ladage, was laid to rest at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. He was 91 and served in the US Navy and the US Navy Reserves.