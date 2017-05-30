ISIS Bombs Ice Cream Parlor Packed With Women And Children

At least 35 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded after two car bombs ripped through Baghdad, including one that targeted an ice cream parlor.

At least sixteen people died in the first blast as ISIS militants detonated a car bomb outside an ice cream shop as it was packed with women and children breaking their Ramadan fast shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A few hours later a second bomb the exploded by a government-run pension officer near the city’s Al-Shuhada Bridge, killing at least 11 more people.

More than 100 people are thought to have been wounded in the two attacks in total.

No group has claimed responsibility for the second attacks, but ISIS regularly bombs the city and had called for ‘all-out war’ during the holy month of Ramadan, which started on May 26.

Horrifying footage showed the first explosion tearing through the popular ice cream shop.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

The bomb was placed inside a parked car and remotely detonated, according to Iraqi officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Footage posted on social media showed chaotic scenes on the streets surrounding the blast.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO:

A number of bloodied wounded lay on the ground, others propped themselves up on the colorful park benches outside the ice cream shop.

Read the rest of the story here.