ISIS Marked Eid By Hanging Prisoners Upside Down From Meat Hooks And ‘Butchering Them Like Sheep’

ISIS has marked Eid by hanging prisoners upside down from meat hooks and ‘butchering them like sheep’ in a gruesome new execution video.

In one sickening scene, men accused of being U.S. spies are filmed having their throats cut in a slaughter house in Deir ez-Zor, north-eastern Syria.

The video, named ‘The Making of Illusion’ was released on the first day of the Muslim holy time of Eid al-Adha and, bizarrely, features short clips showing actors Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise in the 2015 movie Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

The footage was included in a montage of films supposedly intended to represent spy activity. ISIS uses the video to mock foreign intelligence services, it has been reported.

Abu Mohammed, founder of the human rights group ‘Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently’, described the grisly film as ‘the worst video we saw’ and that humans were butchered ‘like sheep’.

At one point in the film, an executioner wearing a white outfit carries two prisoners on each arm through the slaughter house before slitting their throats over a metal grate where, normally, the blood of slaughtered animals would drain away.

Graphic footage also shows them hanging upside down by their feet from meat hooks with their throats cut while others awaiting execution are hoisted up in the same position.

