Ivy League Student Brought To Tears By Trump Chalking

Conservative activist James O’Keefe visited Columbia University’s campus in late August and brought a student to tears by showing his support for Donald Trump in chalk and cardboard bricks.

“I’m scared that you guys even think this,” a female Columbia student told O’Keefe in a video first obtained by The Daily Caller. (RELATED: Students Offered ‘Emergency Counseling’ After Seeing ‘Trump 2016’ Written In Chalk)

O’Keefe replied, “What do you mean?”

The student got distraught and said, “I don’t want my future to be this!” She later said, “You don’t have to make a wall. You don’t need a man like this!”

O’Keefe was allowed to chalk for Trump and set up his display at Columbia and at one moment a student jumped in to defend O’Keefe’s right to support Trump. Once a security guard asked to see O’Keefe’s ID, he picked up his bricks and left. The video then shows the chalking beginning to be washed away.

Trump chalking at other schools has not been received this well. At Emory University, the student government allocated “emergency funds” because they students were “triggered” by chalkings showing support for Trump.

O’Keefe and other Project Veritas members replicated their Trump support at University of California, Berkeley and more than a 100 students reportedly showed up to chant “f*** Trump” and “f*** your wall!”

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)