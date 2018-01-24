James O’Keefe attacked by antifa thugs

An event to celebrate President Trump’s first year in office drew out members of the far-left group antifa, with a nearly fatal attack on a 56-year-old man and a serious threat to undercover journalist James O’Keefe, who said he was chased and surrounded by a “violent mob.”

The event Sunday in New York City, called “A Night for Freedom,” was hosted by pundit Mike Cernovich.

O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, tweeted that antifa activists spotted him walking outside the venue in Manhattan and “had me surrounded.” He said the antifa members “bypassed” NYPD officers and “started to charge.” O’Keefe then found himself “trapped in violent mob for 10 minutes.”

O’Keefe, whose group is known for exposing left-wing organizations and liberal bias in media, said he was escorted to a car by police officers and was driven away to safety.

Antifa spotted me walking outside @Cernovich Night for Freedom, had me surrounded, bypassed NYPD, started to charge, had to turn phone off as was trapped in violent mob for 10 minutes w a few cops escorting me to car, jumped into backseat of @ImAndrewMarcus car. @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/MD2KDYLxmM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2018

The 56-year-old man was attacked by antifa thugs outside the club and was nearly choked to death before being saved, reported Breitbart. He sent to a hospital with serious injuries

Antifa member David Campbell of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and loitering, Breitbart said.

Paramedics found the victim with barely a pulse, and he didn’t regain consciousness until he was in an ambulance on his way to a hospital.

Two others were also hurt in the fight and hospitalized, Breitbart said.

Cernovich, in a tweet, noted the Democratic National Committee recently endorsed antifa.

His event, hosted at the FREQ club in Midtown New York, featured speakers Gavin McInnes, Stefan Molyneux, Jack Posobiec, Lucian Wintrich and Michael Malice. More than 500 people were in attendance, the organizers said.

U.S. security agencies have classified antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization,” according to confidential documents seen by Politico.

As WND reported, on the day of President Trump’s inauguration, antifa members rioted in Washington, D.C., smashing a limousine window with a hammer, shattering storefronts, vandalizing bus stops and throwing rocks at police officers, six of whom sustained injuries.

After the inauguration, antifa rioters smashed windows and set fires in Portland, Oregon.

In February, antifa activists set the University of California at Berkeley campus on fire, throwing rocks through windows and causing $100,000 in damages. In March, they shouted down a Gold Star mother whose child was killed in the line of duty. Then they crashed a pro-Trump march in Berkeley while reportedly toting bricks and baseball bats.

In April, they crashed a Trump rally again, this time carrying knives, flagpoles and sticks. In May, they made an appearance at a May Day rally in Portland, assaulting cops, lighting fires and spray-painting a police car. In June, antifa activists wore masks and protested in Portland at a rally for President Trump. Police were forced to deploy stingballs and grenades with rubber pellets to keep the antifa activists away so Trump supporters could finish their speeches.

Antifa threw bricks, rocks, marbles, tampons, urine and feces, PBS reported. They left graffiti messages stating, “STAB A NAZI, TWICE :).”

In August 4,000 Antifa agitators and other leftists shut down a “No to Marxism” rally and prayer vigil being held by about 400 conservative Christians in Berkeley, California. Police released mugshots of 11 of the 13 persons arrested at the violent political riots in the university town. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault and various municipal code violations. One officer was injured while making an arrest, and several others were struck with paint and bottles.

Antifa’s war cry, caught on video during the rally, was no less than the total destruction of American society. “No Trump, no wall, no USA at all!” they chanted.

Since then, they have prepped for a mass uprising to “remove” fascist Trump.