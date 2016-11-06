Journalist Shot By Riot Police While Interviewing Dakota Access Pipeline Protester

As peaceful protests over the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline again turn violent, one journalist near the Standing Rock Sioux Indian reservation in North Dakota captured shocking video showing herself being shot by police out of nowhere as she conducted an interview.

Erin Schrode, an activist and journalist, was doing an interview at the edge of the Cantapeta Creek when police shot her with a rubber bullet. In the video Schrode can be heard screaming, “Ow!” before falling to the ground.

“I couldn’t fathom that I’d just been hit. Why would they target me? Why would they shoot anyone?” Schrode said. “There was absolutely nothing violent, aggressive or provocative going on at the protests yesterday.”