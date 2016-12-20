Knife Wielding Bandits Hold Up Bus Passengers In Brazil

A Brazilian bus driver seemed resigned to the inevitable when a gang of knife-wielding men boarded the bus and robbed the passengers.

The two thieves were picked up at a bus stop and sat down at the back of the bus.

As the bus started moving, they pulled out their knives and roamed the aisle making their fellow passengers raise their arms and hand over cash and valuables.

But the scene is so routine the bus driver seems entirely nonchalant, handing over his wallet while one of the armed men holds a knife near his face.

He continues calmly driving and looking at the road ahead.

While it is unclear where in Brazil the brazen bus robbery took place, although the time stamps on the video suggest it happened at 1.45pm on December 13.

The United States Department of State has had an ongoing recommendation for tourists to avoid city buses in Rio de Janeiro, claiming commuters are often robbed while buses are in transit.