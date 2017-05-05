Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Blames DUI On Donald Trump

Montana Fishburne, the 25-year-old daughter of ‘Matrix’ star Laurence Fishburne, was arrested on March 11, 2017 after a Fort Lauderdale crash and charged with DUI.

Fishburne was driving a white Toyota Corolla on the interstate at about 1:00 AM when she rear-ended a Range Rover that had slowed down to avoid debris from an unrelated accident, police said.

According to the police report, she even squatted and urinated on the shoulder of the interstate as rescue personnel and police were busy clearing the accident.

Skip to 2:10 if you just want to hear her whine about President Donald Trump. She is such a confused snowflake she even forgot what race she is.