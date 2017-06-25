Lip-Syncing Rapper ‘XXXTentacion’ Gets Knocked The F*** Out In San Diego

By
Dark Horse News
-

A fight between rappers ended with the lip-syncing rapper “XXXTentacion” being knocked the f*** out on the same stage where he appeared earlier in the month in San Diego, California. After XXXTentacion is knocked out you can still hear the prerecorded track playing in the background.

