Mall Cop Chokes Pregnant Woman In Front Of Her Daughter

The video shows a Westfield Brandon mall cop wrestling and pinning an alleged shoplifter to the ground. The altercation attracts a crowd and horrified gasps can be heard after the woman he is restraining claims she is pregnant.

The man, apparently a loss prevention guard at JCPenney, appears to apply a choke-hold to the woman and is yelled at by shoppers who have stopped to watch the incident.

At one point in the video the woman can be heard saying, “Your d*** is in my a** and I’m three months pregnant.”

The pair continues to wrestle as the woman tries to sit up, before other shop staff arrives to defuse the situation.

The woman claims she didn’t run when confronted by the guard because she is three months pregnant.