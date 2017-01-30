The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking to honor a bus passenger who used his cane to beat a man attacking the driver of RideKC Max bus on Troost Avenue early Saturday. Please call (816) 221-0660 if you have any information about this incident.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Man Attacks Bus Driver And Gets Beat By Passenger With Cane
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking to honor a bus passenger who used his cane to beat a man attacking the driver...