Man Deflates Neighbor’s Bounce House Trapping A Dozen Toddlers Inside

A man in Port St. Lucie, Florida, was caught on camera deflating a bounce house filled with toddlers during a birthday party at his neighbor’s house.

The surveillance video shows the man walking into the backyard, unplugging the bounce house then walking back across the street.

Nearly a dozen toddlers between the ages of 2 and 3 were inside as the house started to fall on them.

“Chaos. Absolute chaos,” the birthday girl’s godfather, Glenn Hunt said. “Some of the kids were crying. One of them actually was kind of traumatized by the incident. Another one when he was being removed, his leg got a little injured.”

The man was identified, but police say he was uncooperative and has hired a lawyer.

It was not clear if he would face any charges.