Man Fights Off Two Thugs During Attempted Robbery In Washington D.C.

Video released by Washington D.C. police shows a dramatic attempted robbery and assault at a gas station in the early morning hours of Feb. 17. Please call (202) 727-9099 if you have any information about this incident.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
50 Thieving Tranny Prostitutes Rounded Up By Police In Thailand
The video shows the bizarre moment 50 transsexual prostitutes were rounded up and warned by police about stealing from tourists in Thailand. Warning to tourists;...