A woman was leaving a Kroger parking lot in Atlanta on Moreland Ave, when an unknown suspect jumped on the hood of her car and kicked in her windshield. The victim left the area and contacted police.

The video shows the unprovoked attack by a black male suspect wearing a white shirt and red hat. If you know the identity of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS(8477). All callers are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.