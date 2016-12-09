Man Leads Police On Wild Foot Chase Across SFO Tarmac

A man authorities believe was under the influence of an illicit substance led police on a wild foot chase across the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport after hopping a security fence.

After he hopped the fence, the man made a run for it while officers spent about 90 seconds trying to catch him. A police SUV even came close to hitting the man.

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said the incident began “at the Southwest ticket counter at Terminal One.”

“It was a police response to an individual who appeared to be under the influence of a substance,” Yakel said. Witnesses reported that the man had been “making odd, jerking motions with his head” while sitting on a bench at the terminal.

Southwest agents called security, but the man took off and crossed the dividers, while police who tried to do the same tripped attempting to catch him.

“The man then ran outside through traffic and jumped from the upper level down to the lower level – a height of about 30 feet” down to the tarmac. He eventually he got down on the ground and police officers were able to arrest him.