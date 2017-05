Surveillance video shows two gun-wielding crooks in hoodies forcing customers to the ground at Tacos El Dorado in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

One armed robber stands guard while the other one leads a cashier to the restaurant’s safe, picking the pocket of a nearby purse and pistol-whipping her as she opened the safe.

Please call (661) 327-7111 if you have any information about this incident.