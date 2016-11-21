Man Runs Himself Over Outside Strip Club

The Florida Highway Patrol says they have charged the man who fell out of his pickup truck while leaving a strip club. The truck ran over the man’s leg before crashing into a home and injuring a woman. Troopers said William Edwards, 28, ran away before they could arrest him, but he was later found and arrested.

