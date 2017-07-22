Man Slams Whisky During High Speed Chase Live On Facebook

A man live-streamed the moment he drunkenly sped down a Florida beach, running over beach chairs and umbrellas while slamming whisky.

Ryan Stiles, 27, sent beachgoers scrambling for safety on Thursday afternoon when he drove onto Clearwater Beach and led police on a nine minute high speed chase.

Stiles broadcast live on Facebook as he tore down the beach in his black SUV yelling expletives about the police cars following him.

“We’re gonna goddamn die,” he screamed at one point.

“There’s about 100 of them. They’re about to shoot my ass. We’ve got so many police behind us right now!”

He held his phone out the window at one point to film one of the police cars in pursuit.

Moments later, Stiles intentionally crashed into a number of beach chairs and umbrellas as he cheered and screamed “Crash parade, bro”.

Stiles didn’t stop his SUV until he got to the northern end of Caladesi Island where he ran into a dead end.

Once he realized there was no way out, Stiles started swigging from a bottle of Canadian Mist whisky as he told the camera the transmission had gone.

Clearwater Deputy Chief Donald Hall said Stiles eventually came to a dead end where he had to make a decision – drive his black SUV into the water or surrender.

He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, hit and run, and threatening a public servant.

Hall said people started calling 911 when they saw Stiles on Facebook Live, while others called from the beach.