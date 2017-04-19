Man Wanted By Miami Police For Beating Dog To Death

By
Dark Horse News
-

The Miami Beach Police Department released surveillance video in an effort to identify a man they say beat a dog and left it inside a local supermarket on April 7, 2017. Please call (305) 673-7900 if you have any information about this incident.

