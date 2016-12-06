Mannequin Challenge Investigation Leads Police To Weapons And Drugs

Two men were arrested in Huntsville, Alabama at 5:00 AM Tuesday after police were sent a gunfight-themed mannequin challenge video that was posted on Facebook.

The resulting investigation saw cops bringing in the men on gun and drug charges, as well as finding four guns, body armor, packs of marijuana and ammo.

‘You have a lot of people with firearms at one address,’ Captain Mike Salomonsky said. ‘And you have to ask yourself the question, “Why?” and the second question you have to ask yourself: Is it a public safety issue?’

During the ensuing investigation, police say, they discovered that the house was being used to sell marijuana, and obtained a search warrant.

The raid this morning saw the door being busted in and Kenneth White, 49, and Terry Brown, 23, being arrested.

Items recovered included two handguns, an assault rifle, an older single-barrel shotgun, an attack vest, multiple packs of marijuana, ammunition, magazines for the assault rifle and a computer.