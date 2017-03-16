McDonald’s Employee Jumps Out Drive-Thru Window To Help Officer Suffering Medical Emergency

By
Dark Horse News
-

A McDonald’s employee jumped out his drive-thru window to help an off-duty Florida police officer suffering a medical emergency. Paramedics happened to be in the restaurant and helped revive the woman, who was hospitalized.

