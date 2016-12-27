Men Smash Windows At McDonald’s On Christmas Morning

A McDonald’s on Detroit’s east side was vandalized on Christmas morning by two men who thought they were short-changed, according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, two men in a red 4-door Kia placed an order at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Gratiot Avenue. The men argued with employees and claimed they had been short-changed, the DPD release said.

The employees accommodated the suspects, who drove away only to return later. The driver exited the vehicle with a knife, while the passenger had a steering wheel lock club that he used to smash the drive-thru window, an outside window and the window to an entrance door. The two men then returned to the vehicle and left, while employees locked themselves in a storage room. There were no injuries reported.

You can see the suspects in the video above. Detroit police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Detroit Police Fifth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK- UP (1-800-773-2587).