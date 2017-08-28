Mexico Insists They Won’t Fund U.S. Border Wall

Mexico has insisted they won’t fund the U.S. border wall in response to the president’s tweets that claimed he would force the country to fund it.

While devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas, Trump turned his attention a bit south of the Lone Star State on Sunday.

President Trump accused Mexico of being ‘very difficult’ at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal.

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He added: ‘With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.’

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexico hit back in a fiery response, saying it would ‘not pay, under any circumstances, for a wall’ before offering support to Texans hurt by the hurricane.

Trump maintained on Sunday morning that Mexico would pay for the wall in some form, adding that it was necessary due to the country’s high crime rates.

A few hours later, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry hit back at Trump’s tweet in a lengthy statement that also snubbed the president’s frequent use of social media.

The statement read: ‘As the Mexican government has always stated, our country will not pay, under any circumstances for a wall or physical barrier built on US territory along the Mexican border.

‘With regard to violence generated in Mexico by the illicit drugs, arms and money trafficking between our countries, the Mexican Government reiterates that it is a shared problem that will only end if its root causes are addressed: high demand for drugs in the United States and supply from Mexico.’

The statement continued: ‘Mexico will not negotiate NAFTA nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship through social media or the media.’

Mexico ended the statement by offering support to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey, adding: ‘The government of Mexico takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States for the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

‘We have offered the US government all the help and cooperation that can be provided by the different Mexican governmental agencies to deal with the impacts of this natural disaster, as good neighbors should always do in times of difficulty.’

Read the rest of the story here.