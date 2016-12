Shocking footage has emerged of mice feasting on leftover fries on the floor of a busy McDonald’s restaurant.

Todd Gilbey claimed he saw the rodents scurrying around a Melbourne restaurant earlier this month.

The customer was so shocked that he decided to film the mice scampering along the ground before uploading the footage onto Facebook.

The video shows the customer tossing fries across the tiled floor as a mouse runs out from beneath a service counter before taking off with the food.